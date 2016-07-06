The Clockhouse Retreat Diary – Part 5

Saturday 16 April:

Last night it snowed! No warning. Yesterday’s evening walk was mild and pleasant. The sun’s up now and it’ll melt soon. If it wasn’t for the photo I’d think I dreamt it. Snow in April. I guess stranger things have happened. I haven’t planned a walk today as the four of us are walking to Clun later for our evening meal. I restrain myself from going outside as I need time to collect my thoughts in the flat, before facing civilisation.

Today is Photoshoot Day. All week we’ve known that Dan, a large but unobtrusive man, will turn up around 10am to take a range of photos for the Arvon website. He’ll want access to our rooms at some stage. It’s not going to be a good writing day. All week I’ve worn the same clothes — I dress down when I write, the grungier the better. When it’s going really well, I stay in pyjamas. But today I put on make-up and try to look like a normal person.

What does a writer look like?

When I’m in the zone, everything’s internalised. If I look in the mirror I don’t see the pillow creases on my face or the extra grey hairs that have grown overnight. I only have insights. I get the best insights when I’m showering in the morning, I literally go with the flow, allowing ideas to materialise, often solutions to the previous day’s writing. (I’m struggling in the new house because we don’t have a shower. I make a mental note to resolve the shower issue).

Dan’s taking photos all day. The timing doesn’t go to plan because the light chooses to cast itself over the building when it, rather than Dan, pleases. I read in snatches, pace the flat, hover around downstairs. My Arvon spell has been broken but I’m not as grumpy as I should be, I’m intrigued about Dan’s creative process. He has a brief to take photos for eight hours but knows that we and the light will not let him. He wants us to look natural but we’re self-conscious writers who hate having our photo taken. It helps that he’s very nice because we finally start to relax a bit and forget he’s there. I imagine he finds the buildings easier than its inhabitants.

The only way I feel comfortable for my individual photo is by actually writing. I’ve never ever typed creatively in front of another human being. I stop when they enter the room, self-conscious they might read what I’ve written. Whereas when I used to write longhand in workshops, I knew no-one could read the illegible handwriting. I was happy to share it aloud but there was always something sacred about the original text. It was too raw, too intimate. Today I’m elaborating on an idea in prose, which feels safer than poetry, a little less private.

Dan is telling the story of the Clockhouse in images: I’m using words. It strikes me how challenging it is to conjure up the senses through image alone. I’m particularly impressed he manages to light the wood-burning stove and the photos show how inviting it is: you might imagine the heat but do you get the smell of smoke that makes me think of Autumn; the crackle and roar? Or the slight fear the Clockhouse will burn down and, we joke, Dan will be responsible. Yet the images have the edge when it comes to capturing a moment in time. One glance at the photos and I’m speechless, as if seeing for the first time the view from my study window on the day I arrived, when it hadn’t snowed overnight.