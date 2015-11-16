Post Two: How to vanquish Time Constraints with cunning and sleight of hand

In my first post, I explained the dangers we’ll face on our quest to become Successful Authors. We’re fighting The Many-Headed-Hydra-of-Writing-Obstacles, people – no one ever said this was going to be easy.

You’re here – I admire your courage. But that alone won’t save you from becoming a light snack for this foul creature – you’ll need knowledge too. I trust you’re armed – a broad sword is my favoured weapon, maybe some nunchucks… You prefer a notebook and pen? Well, they do say …

Now, to tackle the first head, that devilish trickster – Time Constraints.

Have you ever thought ‘When I retire, I’ll write that novel I’ve always planned’, or ‘Oh, I just don’t have enough time to write ‒ I’m far too busy.’

Maybe there are some people who are too busy to write – CEOs of multinationals, school teachers, whoever it is who goes round dumping trolleys in canals. But most of us have some spare time, we just need to marshall it.

If you’re sitting comfortably, I have some advice I’d like to share from personal experience.

Give up box sets. Oh, they’re delicious. Moreish as a packet of dry roasted peanuts. Problem is, like a packet of peanuts, you can’t just have one. Watch an episode of Breaking Bad (or for me, The Walking Dead) and you have to binge-watch six. If you’re serious about your writing and evening is the only time you have spare – Walter White will have to go.

Give up on all other pointless TV. I would never say to give it up entirely – I love TV and if you want to see good examples of plot, characters and dialogue, there are worse places to start than a quality TV drama. But if you find you’re allowing hours of ‘body-shock’ documentaries or scripted docu-soaps to scroll across the screen… Use them as a springboard for a story and go write it.

Stop cleaning the house – much. Now, I don’t want to be blamed for any fresh outbreaks of extinct diseases, but before you vacuum for the third time in a day, or rearrange the cushions again or fold the end of the toilet tissue into a neat point, ask yourself – is that really necessary?

Who will it hurt if I only wash up once a day? Will society collapse if my ceiling is strewn with cobwebs? (You should come and look at my cobweb collection. They make it easy to imagine I’m living in a haunted house. Divine.) The time you save wiping imaginary dust from your bookshelves could be used to write a book to put on them.

Now, I’ve told you what NOT to do, here’s what you CAN do.

Snatch ten minutes here and there. Don’t assume you need a whole day or even hour in which to persuade that tricksy muse to deliver the goods. Carry a notebook and snatch a few minutes where you can.

Lunch breaks are an ideal time to write and if you commute to work by train or bus then get out your pad and scribble some ideas as you travel. And don’t forget to observe as you go: there are lots of interesting people out there, why not use them as inspiration?

When my son was going to an after school study club, I would take my laptop into the café next door. The noise formed a background hubbub that was easy to ignore. And there was a constant flow of drinks (and the occasional slab of brownie) without having to make them myself.

If your children are very young, write while they’re taking a nap. When I was studying for my degree, I used to get my textbooks out whilst breast feeding. It’s amazing how well a book on Renaissance art balances on a new-born’s head … I mean, it’s amazing where you can find the time if you look hard.

Get up early / stay up late. It’s a tough one, but whole novels have been written this way. It takes cast iron discipline and you have to be extra quiet if you share your home with REALLY light sleepers, as I do, but it’s possible.

And when the front room looks like a landfill site and you can’t join in with the water cooler moments at work, remember one thing and hold it close.

You’re not missing out on anything. You’re giving yourself the opportunity to do something you’ve always wanted to do.

Okay, well done. That’s one head subdued. Six to go.

Join me again, brave traveller, when we’ll tackle the foul beast that is Lack of Self-Belief.