Post Two: How to vanquish Time Constraints with cunning and sleight of hand
In my first post, I explained the dangers we’ll face on our quest to become Successful Authors. We’re fighting The Many-Headed-Hydra-of-Writing-Obstacles, people – no one ever said this was going to be easy.
You’re here – I admire your courage. But that alone won’t save you from becoming a light snack for this foul creature – you’ll need knowledge too. I trust you’re armed – a broad sword is my favoured weapon, maybe some nunchucks… You prefer a notebook and pen? Well, they do say …
Now, to tackle the first head, that devilish trickster – Time Constraints.
Have you ever thought ‘When I retire, I’ll write that novel I’ve always planned’, or ‘Oh, I just don’t have enough time to write ‒ I’m far too busy.’
Maybe there are some people who are too busy to write – CEOs of multinationals, school teachers, whoever it is who goes round dumping trolleys in canals. But most of us have some spare time, we just need to marshall it.
If you’re sitting comfortably, I have some advice I’d like to share from personal experience.
Give up box sets. Oh, they’re delicious. Moreish as a packet of dry roasted peanuts. Problem is, like a packet of peanuts, you can’t just have one. Watch an episode of Breaking Bad (or for me, The Walking Dead) and you have to binge-watch six. If you’re serious about your writing and evening is the only time you have spare – Walter White will have to go.
Give up on all other pointless TV. I would never say to give it up entirely – I love TV and if you want to see good examples of plot, characters and dialogue, there are worse places to start than a quality TV drama. But if you find you’re allowing hours of ‘body-shock’ documentaries or scripted docu-soaps to scroll across the screen… Use them as a springboard for a story and go write it.
Stop cleaning the house – much. Now, I don’t want to be blamed for any fresh outbreaks of extinct diseases, but before you vacuum for the third time in a day, or rearrange the cushions again or fold the end of the toilet tissue into a neat point, ask yourself – is that really necessary?
Who will it hurt if I only wash up once a day? Will society collapse if my ceiling is strewn with cobwebs? (You should come and look at my cobweb collection. They make it easy to imagine I’m living in a haunted house. Divine.) The time you save wiping imaginary dust from your bookshelves could be used to write a book to put on them.
Now, I’ve told you what NOT to do, here’s what you CAN do.
Snatch ten minutes here and there. Don’t assume you need a whole day or even hour in which to persuade that tricksy muse to deliver the goods. Carry a notebook and snatch a few minutes where you can.
Lunch breaks are an ideal time to write and if you commute to work by train or bus then get out your pad and scribble some ideas as you travel. And don’t forget to observe as you go: there are lots of interesting people out there, why not use them as inspiration?
When my son was going to an after school study club, I would take my laptop into the café next door. The noise formed a background hubbub that was easy to ignore. And there was a constant flow of drinks (and the occasional slab of brownie) without having to make them myself.
If your children are very young, write while they’re taking a nap. When I was studying for my degree, I used to get my textbooks out whilst breast feeding. It’s amazing how well a book on Renaissance art balances on a new-born’s head … I mean, it’s amazing where you can find the time if you look hard.
Get up early / stay up late. It’s a tough one, but whole novels have been written this way. It takes cast iron discipline and you have to be extra quiet if you share your home with REALLY light sleepers, as I do, but it’s possible.
And when the front room looks like a landfill site and you can’t join in with the water cooler moments at work, remember one thing and hold it close.
You’re not missing out on anything. You’re giving yourself the opportunity to do something you’ve always wanted to do.
Okay, well done. That’s one head subdued. Six to go.
Join me again, brave traveller, when we’ll tackle the foul beast that is Lack of Self-Belief.
12 Responses to “Post Two: How to vanquish Time Constraints with cunning and sleight of hand”
Rebecca Stonehill
Hi again, all these excuses sound oh-so-familiar! It is far too easy to find something ‘more important’ to do and stack up excuses. Instead of box-sets, my foe is internet browsing (especially on the tailored feedly) because there’s just ‘so many interesting things out there to read about’ – eeeek! Thanks for this.
Bill Pearse
The most relevant for me here (having quit TV a while ago, albeit not being a woman reading this) is to carry the notepad. Even when not writing, I find it’s good to think about writing, and better to have a pen and pad to capture the thoughts that can be later reread and rewritten — definitely echo that. And the physical reminder of a notepad reinforces what I should be doing (writing), which does the trick for me. That, and a broadsword.
Elaina James
Thanks for sharing. I shall no longer feel guilty for abandoning the vacuuming to sit at my laptop and write…
Lynn Love
Hi Rebecca, thanks for reading. Social media is a true horror – and I shall be attempting to defeat it in a future post. It’s truly difficult. I only started blogging because I heard publishers looked on these things kindly – now I’m hooked. Which is marvellous and I love it – but I could have written another couple of books with the time I’ve taken up on WordPress! But then, I wouldn’t have met such lovely people … I just have to find my self discipline. Now, where did I leave that again …
Lynn Love
Hi Bill, nice to see you on here. I always think I should give up TV – look how much Dickens/Shakespeare et al got done before the advent of the goggle box. But … I do love the Walking Dead and BBC4 is my spiritual home, so I guess I’ll stick with it. And a notepad is definitely always in my writers fieldkit – I have a stack of 30 or so, stuffed with observations, conversations, blog post ideas. Leaving the house without one is like going out without shoes on – doesn’t feel right
Lynn Love
Hi Elaina, never, ever feel guilty about deserting the vacuumiing! If the dust and accumulated hair spin like tumbleweeds across your floors, it’s merely a sign of how productive you’re being. Remember what Quentin Crisp said – ‘After the third year, the dust doesn’t get any worse.’ Thanks for reading 🙂
Maureen
Hi Lynn,
The- I’ll do it when I retire- won’t work. I’m retired and don’t have time either. I have to play mind games and stop myself washing up, dusting, changing the on-line shopping list…
Having the notebook always to hand helps loads. 10 minutes in the car before going to the shops is often enough time for me to start a poem. And once I’ve got it started obsession hits and I do nothing else until it’s ready for feedback.
Thanks for the extra push. I’ll be getting up earlier now.
Lynn Love
Hi, Maureen,
Yes, I think you’re right about the ‘I’ll do it when I retire’ thing. And if you really want to write, you will make the time. A notebook is invaluable – I always have one when on the bus, usually to jot down ideas for blog posts. I like the idea of being obsessional over a piece of work – that lovely feeling of sinking into the words. Carry on scribbling – though make sure you still get plenty of sleep too 🙂
Jackie
I took a while to come round to the odd snatched minutes but I am now converted. I did think there was no point in settling down to write unless I had a couple of hours at least. But now ten minutes can give me time to marshal my thoughts, which then continue through the other things I’m doing, consciously and unconsciously. I do like the way you make it fun to vanquish these enemies Lynn.
Lynn Love
H Jackie, yes, I’m always surprised how muc I can achieve in ten minutes – when my brain is firing on all cylinders, that is! Even five minutes can be enoug to develop a short blog piece. Thanks for dropping by and so glad you’re enjoying the posts. All the best, Lynn
Gillian
Staying up late AND getting up early is not a good idea in my opinion.
7/8 hours necessary to re-generate or running on empty.
* DON’T have any technology in the bedroom
* Get regular hours sleep per night
* Give up wasting time pointlessly Googling, emailing & texting , but WRITE.
One word after the other usually does it … Failing that do Will Self’s “Conrad” ie .500 wds. per DAY and EVERY day
Lynn Love
All solid advice, Gillian. Most of us (myself included) can only afford to lose a lot of sleep for limited periods. But some people work well in the morning and I have one night owl friend who claims to do her best work in the early hours – you have to find what works best for you.
And a writing habit is essential – even if you only have one day in the week you can write, novels have been produced that was.
Thanks for reading and for the great advice,
Lynn