People as Monsters

Robert Louis Stevenson wrote that the eponymous central character in the Master of Ballantrae was ‘all I know of the devil.’ People can be monsters, of course. If you carry out a news search on the word ‘monster,’ among the most common headlines to crop up will be those about a murderer or violent criminal. I’ve written before that we could take the word monster to mean things which don’t fit into natural categories. When we use the word monster for a person, we usually mean someone we think of as going against nature because of their extreme cruelty or lack empathy.

The word psychopath is often used alongside ‘monster.’ Psychopathy is really a controversial personality disorder – diagnosis meaning, in part, a person who acts without empathy for others’ suffering. This kind of character, whatever word you use, has often played a central role in works of literature. The Talented Mr Ripley is one of my favourite examples. In an earlier blog I looked at writing from the monster’s point of view. Patricia Highsmith carries this off wonderfully through her ‘monster’ Ripley. The thing about the Ripley novels is that we’re taken in, we follow the ups and downs of Tom’s life and so we find ourselves forgetting that he’s a killer, sympathising with him and at times rooting for him to get away.

Robert Louis Stevenson was fascinated by the darker side of human nature, most obviously in Jekyll and Hyde but also in several other works. The Master of Ballantrae, like Jekyll and Hyde, centres round a double, only this time it is a pair of brothers, one callous, charismatic and ruthless, the other dour but good-hearted. Part of the appeal of creating an amoral character is that they can be so entertaining to write. Stevenson spoke of his ‘unadulterated joy’ in planning the work. I’m writing a character who is a bit of a monster right now and although it’s sometimes rather wearing to be in this character’s presence, at other times it can be quite fun.

People are also often characterised as monsters through no fault of their own. Throughout history, marginalised groups have spoken out about being demonised, being made to feel like monsters. This includes religious, racial, political and sexual minorities. A glaring example is the treatment of people with disfigurements or scarring. We might like to think of that kind of prejudice as something from a bygone age but the disfigurement charity Changing Faces sees it as a current issue, with popular films and comics using scarring or unusual facial features as shorthand for a morally dubious soul. The charity launched a campaign video urging viewers to think about why there is often an association made between negative traits and facial differences. You can watch the video here. It’s interesting that many of the comments under the clip are a little defensive in denying such a prejudice.

Most of us probably like to think that we don’t demonise others but we all tend to do it, at least a little bit. We often make hate figures out of people whose political viewpoints are different to ours, especially if they are in a position of power that makes them seem less vulnerable than the average person. Writing from the viewpoint of people whose beliefs are starkly different to our own – the religious fundamentalist, the person whose politics we find deeply offensive – can be fascinating, like taking a holiday from our own sensibilities. A key trap to avoid is the sense that you’re writing to say, ‘look how clever I am being able to see what an awful person this is.’ Everyone’s viewpoint makes sense from inside their own head so the character you create in this vein must have their own meaningful motivation and feelings.

Looking at our own reactions to people we don’t like can allow us to explore interesting themes. On bonfire night in Britain, many people enjoy watching one of their least favourite political figures burned in effigy. I’m not pretending to be above this kind of glee, but I do find it interesting to see normally peaceful people entertained by this kind of imagery. Exploring why characters may dislike a particular person intensely can open up a variety of avenues to explore. Are they genuinely threatened by the person? Does the hated other tap into particular hopes and fears? Or are they simply fulfilling a need for a hate figure? Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Robber Bride, centres around a character called Zenia, who appears to cross moral lines in all kinds of ways, hurting everyone she touches. And yet she is strangely absent in much of the book as the novel focuses on the characters who are left in her wake, their thoughts and imaginings about her.

Exercise: Write about a character who is seen as a monster by another person. Why are they seen like this, what’s so ‘monstrous’ about them? Try to create a portrait that makes both characters human and vulnerable.