How to murder Lack of self-belief.
Welcome again to my Many-Headed-Hydra-of-Writing-Obstacles -slaying master class. Last time you visited this gloomy lair we learned how to trick our way around that dribbling horror – Time Constraints. Today, we’ll tackle Lack of Self-Belief, or Lacky as I call him when his back’s turned. Now this is where things get nasty, so if any of you are squeamish … No? Then let’s continue.
Lacky’s a particularly unpleasant beasty.
You see, writing is a solitary pastime, most of which you’ll do alone, quill to parchment, shivering in your garret with nothing but the guttering light of a candle and perhaps a few curious rodents for company. And Lacky thrives in this environment.
When it’s only you and your pages, it’s easy to believe you’re the only one not wallowing in the warm waters of publication. You flick around the internet and find plenty of success stories, writers earning six figure sums, work adapted for the cinema, digitised novels downloaded straight into the cerebral cortex (don’t worry, that last one hasn’t happened yet, but it will). All that lovely success swilling around, and none of it yours.
But to be successful, you have to send your precious darlings out into the nasty world. And that takes courage.
Let me assure you of one thing – your writing will be rejected. I have a folder of short stories written for competitions – every one unsuccessful. And rejection hurts. We’ve spent a lot of time crafting every silky phrase, so how can it be that the numpty who rejected it can’t see how wonderful it is? (Cue to kick the dog, creep up to your garret and wail until someone takes pity and brings you a nice cup of tea and a biscuit).
But you mustn’t let that pain put you off because it’s a good pain (something I’ll tackle another time and not in a Christian Grey/ Ana Steele sort of way).
Here’s what helped me.
When I started writing – 20 years after I last put pen to paper – I plunged straight into a novel. I finished my first draft and realised … It wasn’t very good – at all. Wounded but pig-headed, I embarked on a quest to improve my skills, trudging the foothills of a creative writing course, scouring my own weight in writing guides, encountering fellow weary travellers along the way …
I wrote two more (unpublished) novels, enough short stories to paper my downstairs loo and started a blog on which I’ve written over 150 posts in a similar tone to this one.
All of these small steps have added up to experience, a toughening of my writers’ shell (whilst maintaining my marshmallow centre, of course) and spits and spots of success along the way.
It also led to me having confidence enough to pitch for a guest blogger spot for Mslexia. And that’s the key – developing experience and confidence in yourself and your work.
Now, you don’t have to follow my path – there are plenty of authors who never went near a writing course – but one thing that is vital to help smother Lacky and develop skills is getting feedback.
It can be scary enough to admit to friends and family that we write. The idea of sharing our work with others is like looking into the face of the Gorgon – petrifying. But to see where your writing could improve, you need other eyes – you become too familiar with it to judge objectively.
Family are not always the best people to turn to – many are too kind, some not kind enough! Join a writing group (in the flesh or online) look on forums – there are plenty to choose from. Be cautious at first – some people and places can be toxic and bad for your writing health.
And ask around – you might be surprised how many talented people you know. Once I confessed my own secret habit, I found I could count a self-published author, a budding playwright and a hopeful picture book artist among my friends.
The best way to conquer Lack of Self-Belief? Write, write, write, read, read, write, write …
Stifle! You are the victor. And with only minor flesh wounds for your trouble.
Right, go rest and patch yourself up, because next time we meet Lacky’s sibling‒ Fear of Failure ‒ and he will be our biggest challenge yet.
16 Responses to “How to murder Lack of self-belief.”
Sophie Kersey
This is good advice, and cuts to the heart of the writing life. When I first sent my novel off to a consultant, some of her advice really stuck in my mind. She said, “Never listen to the voice that says, ‘You’re not good enough, you have no talent, you’re making a fool of yourself’, but never ignore the voice that says, ‘Chapter 2 still needs some work’.”
Lynn Love
Hi Sophie,
what brilliant advice that is – every aspiring writer should print that out and have it laminated and stuck on the wall. Self belief is a really tough challenge, especially if you’re going through a blocked patch or have recently received a sack of rejections. Perhaps it’s a skill some of us have to hone – just like not overusing adjectives and adverbs.
Thanks for passing on that concise insight and for reading,
All the best,
Lynn
Rose McDonagh
Good blog Lynn! I’ve gradually learned that I cannot read a first draft of a novel straight through, it always leads to me abandoning it because there seem to be too many things to fix. For me, it works much better to redraft several times, chapter by chapter, first, and build up slowly to reading the whole thing in one go.
I think that’s excellent advice too Sophie, there is a big different between lacking confidence in your ability and reading work with a good critical eye.
Lynn Love
Thanks Rose. I’ve read so many times advice saying to write the entire first draft in one go – no matter how bad it is – and come back to redraft after.
But you’re right, that doesn’t necessariyl work for everyone. I’ve tended to be a little like you – writing a section then rereading and tweaking before moving on to writing something fresh. Though there is something to be said for reading the first draft all in one go, to get a sense of how the plot’s shaping up. We all have to find the way that works for us.
Thanks for reading and all the best,
Jacqui O'Connor
This is the most piece of advice I’ve read for ages. You make a big deal seem less of a big deal. Love the personification bit- Lacky, thanks !
Lynn Love
Thank you, Jacqui. Yes, it is a big deal, I know, and we all shrink under Lacky’s dreadful gaze from time to time. But all we can do is keep writing, keep being self critical, keep trying to improve. Eventually we’ll be too darn good and Lacky will shrink into the shadows. Best of luck with all your writing 🙂
Maureen
Hi Lynn,
Gosh, how right you are. This Lacky can really sting. And can confront you when you least expect it. If it wasn’t for the support and feedback from close writer friends who know their stuff I’d never send any work out.
As it is, I know that they’ve set me right and won’t let me make a fool of myself.
I write poetry and so one poem here and there gets accepted while others don’t, but it’s not as big a task as a novel. I can take small forays outside and hunker in for a time working on a bit more self belief.
But even so, Lacky is indeed a bad beastie. When I’m at my lowest I read. Lots. And feedback to others. Lots. And then I feel energised and ready to write again and maybe to send a piece out.
I’m looking forward to how to tackle Fear of Failure!
Patricia Mullin
I call it a gremlin and advise my writing students to brush the nasty little beast from their shoulders, where he crouches whispering negative, undermining comments in their ears. Many of us have been put down in the past by parents or negative teachers and have to build a tough outer shell. Rejection is part of the process, as is learning the craft of writing and putting your work out there is an essential part of a writers professional development, have courage it gets easier and getting shortlisted or winning a competition is validating and a joyful step on the path to publication. Above all keep going.
Lynn Love
Hi Maureen,
It’s funny, isn’t it, that even when you’ve had some successes, Lacky can still strike? You read of experienced authors who still wonder if they can ‘do it’ when they sit down to start a new novel. That knowledge is heartening – that even well known writers feel the same way.
You’re right, too, that writing friends help – and time away can be a good thing. Just as a sabbatical doesn’t turn into retirement!
Good luck with all your writing endeavours,
All the best,
Lynn
Lynn Love
Hi Patricia.
You’re so right. You have to sweep the imp from your shoulder and keep writing. Successful writers aren’t necessarily the most talented (though often they are, of course) but they’re always the dogged, persistent ones. The ones who just couldn’t let that MS lie in a draw forever, who wouldn’t take ‘no’ (or very many ‘no’s) for an answer. More on conquering Failure next time. Thanks for reading,
Lynn
Bill Pearse
Yes, funny how the lack of self-belief and fear of failure are like, rotten thug-type brothers, or sisters, vile. Looking forward to how you tackle the next one; it’s hiding under my pillow case I think.
I also wrote my first draft of a novel this year, and did it in one go without looking back until the end. That worked for me: I feared (there’s that word) that looking back would deflate me, or disrupt me, so I kept going. I won’t use any of it probably, maybe 10 pages out of 100, but it’s the exercise that’s important, and keeping at it. Thanks for writing and sharing this Lynn. – Bill
Fergal Bell
You’re absolutely right, Lynn. It’s worth remembering that writing and rejection are constant bedfellows. And also to keep in mind the reasons one writes; possibly for success, but also for the fulfilment that comes from creating a piece of work.
Your suggestion to find a writing group is one that I can vouch for. Last year I joined a creative writing course run as a MOOC by an organisation called Future Learn. After it finished, a few of the participants got together to form a writing group. Our members are living in the UK, Spain, India, Australia and the Philippines, which inspired the name – Four Corners. One year and 120,000+ words on, we’re still going strong.
It’s very motivating to write and be read by your peers and I find that reviewing the work of others helps my own writing in turn.
We also share details of writing competitions we come across (including the recent one announced by Mslexia).
Elaina James
Thanks Lynn. I’m loving your series of blogs. It’s so reassuring when you realize ‘so it’s not just me!’
Lynn Love
Hi Bill,
They are thugs, you’re right. And I’m not sure you can ever get rid of them completely – once you think you have them licked they raise their ugly heads again. Have you reread your first draft since you finished it? It’s probably a whole lot better than you think, even if you have to rejig the structure. And first drafts aren’t supposed to be brilliant – they’re the Christmas tree before you put the decorations on. Probably 🙂 All the best and thanks for reading
Lynn Love
Hi Fergal,
your writing group sounds absolutely inspirational! What a wonderful story. I’m so glad you connected with other writers in such a positive way. I met my writing group pals in a similar way – through a forum for a creative writing course. Together we published a charity anthology and a core of us are still in touch, feedbacking and proofing each others work. The encouragement and support is invaluable. All the best with your writing,
Lynn
Lynn Love
Hi Elaina, thanks for reading! And yes, it’s good to know you’re not alone, isn’t it? One of the drawbacks of writing is we’re all squirrelled away, tucked in our own little space – and our own heads, of course 🙂 All the best. Lynn