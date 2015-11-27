How to murder Lack of self-belief.

Welcome again to my Many-Headed-Hydra-of-Writing-Obstacles -slaying master class. Last time you visited this gloomy lair we learned how to trick our way around that dribbling horror – Time Constraints. Today, we’ll tackle Lack of Self-Belief, or Lacky as I call him when his back’s turned. Now this is where things get nasty, so if any of you are squeamish … No? Then let’s continue.

Lacky’s a particularly unpleasant beasty.

You see, writing is a solitary pastime, most of which you’ll do alone, quill to parchment, shivering in your garret with nothing but the guttering light of a candle and perhaps a few curious rodents for company. And Lacky thrives in this environment.

When it’s only you and your pages, it’s easy to believe you’re the only one not wallowing in the warm waters of publication. You flick around the internet and find plenty of success stories, writers earning six figure sums, work adapted for the cinema, digitised novels downloaded straight into the cerebral cortex (don’t worry, that last one hasn’t happened yet, but it will). All that lovely success swilling around, and none of it yours.

But to be successful, you have to send your precious darlings out into the nasty world. And that takes courage.

Let me assure you of one thing – your writing will be rejected. I have a folder of short stories written for competitions – every one unsuccessful. And rejection hurts. We’ve spent a lot of time crafting every silky phrase, so how can it be that the numpty who rejected it can’t see how wonderful it is? (Cue to kick the dog, creep up to your garret and wail until someone takes pity and brings you a nice cup of tea and a biscuit).

But you mustn’t let that pain put you off because it’s a good pain (something I’ll tackle another time and not in a Christian Grey/ Ana Steele sort of way).

Here’s what helped me.

When I started writing – 20 years after I last put pen to paper – I plunged straight into a novel. I finished my first draft and realised … It wasn’t very good – at all. Wounded but pig-headed, I embarked on a quest to improve my skills, trudging the foothills of a creative writing course, scouring my own weight in writing guides, encountering fellow weary travellers along the way …

I wrote two more (unpublished) novels, enough short stories to paper my downstairs loo and started a blog on which I’ve written over 150 posts in a similar tone to this one.

All of these small steps have added up to experience, a toughening of my writers’ shell (whilst maintaining my marshmallow centre, of course) and spits and spots of success along the way.

It also led to me having confidence enough to pitch for a guest blogger spot for Mslexia. And that’s the key – developing experience and confidence in yourself and your work.

Now, you don’t have to follow my path – there are plenty of authors who never went near a writing course – but one thing that is vital to help smother Lacky and develop skills is getting feedback.

It can be scary enough to admit to friends and family that we write. The idea of sharing our work with others is like looking into the face of the Gorgon – petrifying. But to see where your writing could improve, you need other eyes – you become too familiar with it to judge objectively.

Family are not always the best people to turn to – many are too kind, some not kind enough! Join a writing group (in the flesh or online) look on forums – there are plenty to choose from. Be cautious at first – some people and places can be toxic and bad for your writing health.

And ask around – you might be surprised how many talented people you know. Once I confessed my own secret habit, I found I could count a self-published author, a budding playwright and a hopeful picture book artist among my friends.

The best way to conquer Lack of Self-Belief? Write, write, write, read, read, write, write …

Stifle! You are the victor. And with only minor flesh wounds for your trouble.

Right, go rest and patch yourself up, because next time we meet Lacky’s sibling‒ Fear of Failure ‒ and he will be our biggest challenge yet.