The Long Distance Writer (5): Over the Hill

Metaphor is important to how we, as humans, construct and make sense of our self-image and our life narrative. ‘Metaphors are mirrors reflecting images of self, life and others … metaphoric imagery can become a key that unlocks new possibilities for self-created “in-sight” and therapeutic change.’ (Kopp, 1995). Psychologists, such as Julian Jaynes, suggest it is fundamental to the way our brains work. Metaphor, therefore, is an essential tool for writers both in terms of understanding ourselves and in terms of engaging with readers.

The language of walking is replete with metaphor, as my past posts have demonstrated: first steps; journeying; walking in others’ footsteps, to name but a few. Sceneographer, Louise Ann Wilson says landscape ‘takes on resonance’ for the walker, people are in and amongst it, it ends up reflecting the ‘inner landscapes of the walker’. The landscape becomes a metaphor for how we are feeling. Wilson has devised a walk which explores, via the countryside it walks through, loss and hope. (Ramblings, 19th September 2015).

When my sister and I did St Cuthbert’s Way this Autumn (Melrose to Lindisfarne) we were walking through borderlands. I wrote in my journal about my own sense of being at a border as I cross into menopause. It was figural for me, partly because of the practical issues of dealing with the symptoms, managing: the headaches I am currently prone to; my temperature now my internal thermostat appears to have gone awry; and the possibility of a heavy bleed while walking. Emotionally, this borderland of mine has made me more aware of the passing years, of increasing age (which, in my experience, certainly has its advantages), of becoming more comfortable in my own skin. I know, however I may feel inside (and that can change daily), I look like a middle-aged woman to young people.

The transition into menopause does not appear to be much written about in novels. I debated whether to mention it in this post. It felt like moving into unchartered territory. But then writing should be about entering the wild, the unknown.

Wilderness, another landscape inspired metaphor. When I think about significant walks in literature, I am immediately drawn to nineteenth century writing – the Brontë sisters, Jane Austen. When Austen’s characters walked out of their formal gardens and into the untamed countryside, they were often criticised for it, or something dreadful befell them. Women were meant to keep to the gravel paths within the box hedges.

Writer, Anna Chilvers, has just completed a long distance walk from St Abbs to Ely, following the story of a seventh century woman, St Ethelreda. This is in preparation for writing a novel. She talked to me about not being able to fully encompass the ‘story’ of the walk except by turning it into fiction. She said: ‘It is by turning memories into fiction that we can make them easier to handle, to pass on, by capturing, perhaps, the essence rather than the full experience.’

‘It is time which does the sorting and sifting for us and helps us to select which details are significant,’ she continued. ‘If we want to move into fiction, or write a poem, basing our work on our experience, it is that essence, those ‘quick’ details, which will make our work alive, and also make it our own.’

In writing these blog posts I have pinned my walk down to one narrative, in doing so I have inevitably fictionalised it to contain it and make it palatable. I have sifted the details in order to capture the spirit of it and used metaphor to engage my readers. This is the fundamental work of the writer.

References

Jaynes, J. (1990) The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind. Penguin Books.

Kopp, R. (1995) Metaphor Therapy. Using client-generated metaphors in psychotherapy. Brunner-Routledge. (Pxiii-xiv).

Ramblings, 19th September 2015, Radio 4, Series 31, Episode 1, presenter Clare Balding, Producer Lucy Lunt.

For over 30 years Kate Evans has been writing nonfiction, fiction and poetry. She is also trained as a psychotherapeutic counsellor and runs workshops exploring the connection between creative writing and good mental health. Her book Pathways Through Writing Blocks in the Academic Environment was published by Sense Publishers in April 2013. Her novel, The Art of the Imperfect, was published in December 2014 and was long-listed for the 2015 Crime Writers Association debut dagger award. The second in this crime series based in Scarborough, The Art of Survival, was launched 21 November. www.writingourselveswell.co.uk