The Long Distance Writer (4): Footprints

There’s the old adage, you have to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes to really understand them. How about walking a mile truly connected to our own feet to understand ourselves? This may sound a bit weird at first, however, it’s only recently that my body has become more to me than a conveyance for my brain and I have begun to explore what an enormous source of insight it is. And watching others move around fascinated by their phones or obviously pre-occupied by lists in their minds, I don’t think I am the only person who is less than rooted in their physical core.

Embodiment is a word like mindfulness (see my previous post) which means many things to many people. I use it to describe a process of finding and rooting my self in my whole organism: of being curious about the interactions between my cognitive, emotional and physical selves; and of being accepting of my entirety. I have found becoming increasingly aware of my embodied-ness has helped me to develop as a writer. It has brought me new thoughts on how I write, on the quality of what I write and on the characters I create and their stories. I have learned to notice and interrogate queasy feelings and aches (in the head, the shoulder, the back). They may not be a result of indigestion or poor sitting position; they may be telling me I am unhappy or fearful or ashamed by the words I am committing to paper – or they may be reflecting the feelings of my characters.

There’s much research in this area and for this post I can only highlight a small fraction. Philippot et al. (2004) suggest that emotions are primarily experienced though bodily sensation and then translated into feelings and brought into consciousness. Etherington (2003) and Shaw (2003) both examine how our stories are stored in our bodies. Shaw observes that feelings and empathy are transmitted between individuals through resonance in the body.

I believe describing what an emotion feels like from the inside of the character’s body is far more potent for the reader than merely naming it. It is difficult for a writer to achieve this convincingly unless they are connected enough to their own bodies to feel an emotion ‘from the inside’ for themselves, the ‘bodily sensation’ as Philippot et al. put it. It is also possible to get a sense of how another is experiencing an emotion through the body resonance Shaw talks about.

There are hazards in this, especially when we are tackling difficult subjects such as loss, fear, shame. Indeed, I would go as far as to say writers need support, perhaps from a trusted friend, perhaps from a trusted professional, when journeying in their writing through the harsher aspects of life. In my book Pathways Through Writing Blocks in the Academic Environment, I examined how emotion expressed by research participants reverberated into the body of the researchers and became an impediment to writing, it was only resolved by talking it all through with a good supervisor.

Walking brings us into our bodies. We feel every creak, every flexion, every lung-full of breath. In her poem ‘Release’, runner-up in the Mirehouse poetry competition 2013, Mary Chuck, writes about the effect on her mind of her feet pounding the hills around Macclesfield.

Each step releases more

of all those buried memories held in my head

as pollen waits in peat moss. The common sense

and wisdom from an earlier time restore

perspective and all my stresses soak into the ground.

She explained to me, ‘Although I wrote ‘Release’ after I retired, it refers to the many, many walks I did round where I lived, through which I pounded out the anger and frustrations of teaching and raising teenagers. […] I always used the metaphor of sieving through things in my head to really know what was important – or at least, what I could actually do anything to change! I liked the idea that all the memories and emotions were somehow trodden into the ground.’

A recent Channel Four documentary, First Humans: The Cave Discovery, showed archaeologists uncovering the bones of the ‘missing link’ in evolutionary terms between the ape-like Australopithicus and what we might term the modern human with our large brains. What interested me was that these skeletons showed we developed our feet made for walking before we expanded our brain size. We were long-distance walkers before we were thinkers and, I wonder, whether it wasn’t the walking which led to increases in our cognitive capacity.

So we have been walkers for many a millennia. During my own trek along St Cuthbert’s Way with my sister this Autumn, (Melrose to Lindisfarne) there were times when I was more aware than others of walking in the footsteps of a previous people. Part of the walk goes along the old Roman road, Dere Street. It was a punishing day when we tackled that. With sun thumping over-head and little shade, I felt for those legions whose feet had stomped over the same ground.

Then there were the iron age encampments on the crests of the ascents as we climbed into the Cheviots. I wondered how much the ancients really walked. There was the fear of the unknown, of the wilderness, and, in some historical periods, vassals and peasants needed permission to roam (McKay, 2013). I felt there were people who walked who I could follow – storytellers; wise women; shaman – but perhaps I was being overly romantic. I was also extremely conscious that while I stepped forth for my own pleasure and erudition, there were thousands and thousands who were forced into walking across countries and borders, to escape war, oppression and poverty. It was hard and painful to imagine myself into their shoes.

For over 30 years Kate Evans has been writing nonfiction, fiction and poetry. She is also trained as a psychotherapeutic counsellor and runs workshops exploring the connection between creative writing and good mental health. Her book Pathways Through Writing Blocks in the Academic Environment was published by Sense Publishers in April 2013. Her novel, The Art of the Imperfect, was published in December 2014 and was long-listed for the 2015 Crime Writers Association debut dagger award. The second in this crime series based in Scarborough, The Art of Survival‘, was launched the 21 November. www.writingourselveswell.co.uk