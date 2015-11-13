The Long Distance Writer (3): Meandering

We follow the curving banks of the broad River Tweed; at times through broadleaf copses, beech nuts snapping deliciously underfoot, the leaves stroked by an Autumnal patina. The pied wagtails skim the prattling water to pick off the flies. Weed trails just below the river surface: the jade-coloured tresses of a drowned Rapunzal.

Often when I walk, my mind wonders to the past, particularly difficult situations which remain unresolved, or to sticky events I foresee in the future. It is frequently an effort to bring my attention back to the present. During my walk along St Cuthbert’s Way (Melrose to Lindisfarne) with my sister this September, I found it less of a strain. My body loosening into its walking rhythm appeared to aid my mind to wander less.

Perhaps it was also partly due to endeavours I’ve made over recent years to practise mindfulness while walking. Mindfulness is a word which is used in many different contexts with a myriad of meanings. I like this definition from psychologytoday.com (accessed 5t October 2015): Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention on the present. When you’re mindful, you observe your thoughts and feelings from a distance, without judging them good or bad. Instead of letting your life pass you by, mindfulness means living in the moment and awakening to experience.

I believe mindful walking is a key ingredient in the creative process in two ways. Firstly, it can shake free words and ideas which appear to have become stuck somewhere in our brains when we’re sitting at our desks/computers. Writer, Anne Goodwin, describes it thus: ‘ The rhythm of walking tends to put me into a state of reverie where – on good days – the ideas and sentences flow. But even aside from that, I get a sense of “cabin fever” if I don’t get my fix of the outdoors with a good long walk about once a week.’ (Anne Goodwin, latest novel: Sugar and Snails (inspired Quill, 2015)).

Drawing from the practice of mindfulness, we are non-judgemental of the ideas and sentences which begin to flow. We receive them. Training ourselves in this way to be less quick to censor, means we become more adept at circumventing the part of our internal critic which might silence us. We also become more accepting of those flights of fancy and incongruous connections which nourish our imagination.

Secondly, there is the aspect of mindfulness which means we open ourselves and our senses to the landscape we are moving through, we remain present to experiences. This will enable us to deepen and layer our writing with sensual descriptions and authentically articulated responses to events. To miss-quote poet Robert Frost, ‘No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader.’ And the same could be said for the whole slew of emotions.

I find there is a contradiction in the concept of mindful walking for writers; for to remain open to the present moment I should allow my thoughts to be fleeting as I move on, yet as a writer I want to capture them. My solution is to frequently stop and write. I then find I am able to walk on, once again attentive to what’s around me, instead of trying to fix in my mind some flourish or idea I have come up with.

And yet, sometimes, in the writing down I feel I have lost a part of the experience. For a week after returning from Lindisfarne I was practically inarticulate, unable to bring what I had gone through into words. Then, when I began to write, I realised I was battening down what had happened, giving it a narrative, which was inadequate in many ways, but which would define it from now on.

In Sarah Waters’ novel The Paying Guests, Frances loves to walk in London, ‘She was at her truest, it seemed to her, in these tingling moments…’ Everything around her takes on an exciting clarity. ‘Was it whimsy? She hated whimsy. But it was only whimsy when she tried to put it into words. If she allowed herself simply to feel it… There. It was like being a string, and being plucked, giving out the single, pure note that one was made for.’ (Virago. 2014. P38.)

It is the eternal challenge of the writer to find the exact words for that single, pure note; to ‘nail’ a moment and, in doing so, shave off an infinitesimal slither of what it was really like to be there. My sister and I take the steep path down to the bridge crossing the Tweed at Dryburgh and she says, ‘What a wonderful smell of water.’ The literal side of me asks, does water have a smell? But then I open my nostrils and my mind and, of course, it does. This water, here, in this instant, smells of upland air brushed through heather, with the hint of the zesty rind of a good malt whiskey.

For over 30 years Kate Evans has been writing nonfiction, fiction and poetry. She is also trained as a psychotherapeutic counsellor and runs workshops exploring the connection between creative writing and good mental health. Her book Pathways Through Writing Blocks in the Academic Environment was published by Sense Publishers in April 2013. Her novel, The Art of the Imperfect, was published in December 2014 and was long-listed for the 2015 Crime Writers Association debut dagger award. The second in this crime series based in Scarborough, The Art of Survival, will be launched the 21 November. www.writingourselveswell.co.uk