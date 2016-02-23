Finding Your Readers (5): Leaving Breadcrumbs

Hello everyone, hope February is treating you well so far. I find this time of year quite conducive to writing. It’s too cold to spend much time outside, but at least it’s not perpetually gloomy anymore. So now is a good time to take the next step in the audience-gathering journey – let’s lure those readers to your blogs, shall we?

But Sonya, you say, how do I lure them over? My mind is still reeling from the gazillion blogs you mentioned last time.

Okay, let’s forget about the competition for a minute. Instead, let’s concentrate on something we can control – how to herd people to our blogs. Now I imagine all of you looking at me as if I lost my mind. Didn’t I just spend an entire blog post going on about how difficult it is stand out? Yes, indeed – that’s why we’re not going to stand out. We’re going to take extreme writing practice from someone might discover your words to people will discover your words. How? By joining an established blogging community.

I stumbled onto blogger-hosted writing challenges by – will you believe it? – accident while browsing the ‘flash-fiction’ tag in the WordPress reader. I found a bunch of stories based on the same photo prompt. Obviously, I had to investigate. I found the source of the prompt – a weekly challenge with a word limit of 100 words – and said to myself: ‘Hey, if I’m writing a story every day, I need all the external inspiration I can get. I’m in.’ Before I knew it, I’d joined two more challenges, writing three stories based on the weekly prompts and reading other writers’ story. I left comments and became friendly with other flash fiction writers. My page views on challenge days began to spike and my follower numbers began to climb.

I like writing challenges because they provide me with a starting point. I like challenges because they give me insights into the brains of other writers through their interpretation of a writing prompt (it is fascinating to see how people zoom in on different details in a picture, even though there’s usually one thing that features in many stories, some writers pick up on a minor detail and give the image a whole new meaning; I love those stories). I like challenges because they make me stretch my imagination and dig out ideas that wouldn’t otherwise have surfaced. I like challenges because I found some of my favourite blogs through them. I like writing challenges because they’re fun.

And you know what? I wrote some my best stories based inspired by prompts I thought wouldn’t do anything for me when I first saw them. I have written some rather surprising stuff – both in subject matter and quality – inspired by photos or opening lines I didn’t like.

It’s important to emphasise that I became part of these writing communities because I get something out of it, not because I wanted more readers. More readers are a welcome side effect, though.

My blog is my online home, it’s the place where I’m building my own community of supportive readers and fellow writers. I’m lucky I’ve got a supportive group of readers who chip in with their thoughts and tell me what they like and what they don’t like. But they wouldn’t have found me if I hadn’t gone out to meet them somewhere else.

You don’t meet new people by sitting at home, do you? Same goes for blogging. You have to leave the confines of your safe little space, even though it may seem scary. Writing challenges are designed to get people to visit new blogs and leave comments, so there’s no reason to feel intimidated.

So here’s what you do this month: find a blogging challenge that suits your writing and join in. No idea where to start? Take a look at the WordPress Events listings – there’s flash fiction, poetry, photography, recipes etc. (your blog doesn’t have to be hosted by WordPress for you to join in). Some of these blog events are fairly open, some are quite specific in what they want you to write. Stick to the rules. Accept the challenge. It may well take your writing into directions you didn’t expect.

Read as many of the other participants’ entries as you can and leave comments. Give others a reason to want to visit your blog – think of comments as breadcrumbs. Offer gentle, constructive criticism if you can, but simply telling someone you enjoyed reading their work is great, too. We’d all want to hear that, wouldn’t we?

If you’re feeling really motivated, I’ve got a bonus assignment for you: Take a look at your About Page. Do you have one? Is it up-to-date? New people will want to know something about you. But you don’t have to give away personal stuff. Most bloggers adopt a blogging persona, and your About Page should reflect this persona: Who do you want to be on your blog and why should someone who doesn’t know you want to follow along.

Have you had any blogging success recently? An unexpected spike in readers maybe; any unexpected lines, stories, poems?

Do you know of any good blogging challenges for writers? Any communities on Tumblr or Blogspot you’d recommend? Any questions?

Pop them in the comments!