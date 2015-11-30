Finding Monsters in Familiar Places

‘Let no-one be surprised at the truth of what we are about to relate.’ In the year 1577, the Reverend Abraham Fleming published his pamphlet, A Straunge and Terrible Wunder, telling of a demonic dog that appeared suddenly in St Mary’s Church, Bungay. ‘A black dog, or the divel in such a linenesse …. passed between two persons, as they were kneeling uppon their knees, and occupied in prayer as it seemed, wrung the necks of them bothe at one instant.’ The two people were said to have died on the spot.

I have a fascination for pamphlets from this era which describe strange happenings; miracles and horrors and unusual beasts. I find it almost endearing the way they tend to repeatedly beg their readers to believe and trust in their fantastical accounts. Isn’t that what we’re doing as writers when we create fiction? We want to draw the reader in, to gain their trust, to make our storytelling seem solid.

For this last blog in my series, I am going to look again at monsters in their traditional sense, focusing on monsters who are peculiar to the British Isles. There’s something particularly appealing about hearing tales of monsters and strange beasts which are tied to a familiar place. British monster stories often seem to be both familiar and disturbing at the same time…

In the Scottish and English borders, the Redcap is a form of goblin with an aged appearance and a red hat. It sounds a little like the garden gnome with his pointed hat, except the Redcap’s hat is red because it is dyed in the blood of its victims. They are said to live in abandoned castles and are described as having talon-like nails and sharp teeth. They wait for passing travellers to kill in order to replenish their source of dye, without which they can’t survive.

Goblins in British folklore take on many fascinating forms and have many names. Unlike the Redcap, the Shellycoat is more mischievous than dangerous, found around streams and rivers in both Scotland and Northern England. The Shellycoat likes to lead people astray when they trespass on its watery territory, sometimes crying out as if drowning to startle passers-by.

Norfolk, Suffolk and the Fens have the more famous Old Shuck, a large black dog that is said to roam moorlands and coastal areas. Shuck derives from the Old English word Scucca meaning demon. The reverend’s pamphlet gives an early example of this belief. The danger the dog portends varies between tales, with its appearance often predicting future disaster for the person who sees it, rather than the dog killing directly.

There are versions of the demonic dog in many areas. The Scottish highlands have Cù Sith, a green dog, said to be the size of a bullock, with a wolf-like appearance. Again, the meaning varies but it was often seen as a harbinger of death. Similar legends exist in Wales and Ireland.

Cats are also common in folk tales. In Scottish highland folklore, Cat Sith is a supernatural cat, black apart from a white spot on his chest. The cat was feared because it was believed that it could steal souls of the dead before they reached the afterlife.

Cat Sith (from John Dickson Batten – More English Fairy Tales, public domain image)

In modern times black cat stories tie in with urban legends of escaped panthers and other exotic pets. There are numerous websites dedicated to tracking alleged sightings. This in itself is great material for stories. Alongside any tales of strange sightings, you will usually find interesting characters.

Monsters from urban legends and folktales regularly appear in fiction but there is always a danger of writing something twee or clichéd. The young adult novel The Brides of Rollrock Island deals with an old legend in a new way. It features Selkies, the seal people in Celtic mythology. Selkies are often written about in ways that became clichéd long ago but the novel offers a different slant by giving the legend a Stepford Wives undertone, the female seal people becoming strange, submissive brides for the men of the island.

One way to liven up your use folklore is to experiment with realistic, modern settings and issues. Many stories based on Celtic folk-tales slip into clichéd description of Scotland or Ireland. Traditional settings can still work but a modern environment might give a fresher feeling. Mythical creatures could be sighted in a school playground, a supermarket or a multiplex cinema instead of a sparkling glen. If fairy-tales are good for helping us see the ordinary in a new light, the detail of the ordinary can help us see mythical creatures in a refreshing way.

Exercise: Write about a local monster, wherever you are in the world. It doesn’t need to be based on an existing legend, you can make something up. Use concrete details from the area you live in to build a sense of the ordinary. Make a new urban legend or give a fresh twist to an ancient monster tradition.