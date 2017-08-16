Dinosaurs, dragons and the September issue

Every now and then the water in our competition manager’s bottle starts shaking à la Jurassic Park on her desk. But there is no approaching Tyrannosaurus Rex outside (though we are an office of dino-fans), just two building sites near Mslexia Towers at the moment. Despite the mechanical clanging and occasional tremors that shake the whole building, we have started processing entries to the Women’s Novel Competition, for which entries are continuing to arrive.

The next magazine is also well on its way, as we finish the final edits. Our production editor will be sending it off to the printer at the end of the week, so you can all expect to receive the September issue during the week commencing the fourth. We’ve got a pretty upbeat edition for you, with Alison Moore on the hidden value of writer’s block, Diane Shipley on the joy of fan fiction, and some ideas for actually making a living from writing.

By the time issue 75 is being sent out, our office will have one less thing to look forward to — we will be suffering the great and terrible loss of new Game of Thrones details to discuss. At the beginning of the season, to aid in our discussions we hung a map of Westeros under a flier in the kitchen, but we were soon discovered when someone removed the flier. I like to think the other offices in the building are using the map for their post-episode chats too. But of course, there is Bake Off coming up…