The Clockhouse Retreat Diary – Part 4

Friday 15 April:

There’s something unusual about the Clockhouse Retreat that requires self-discipline. I’m not talking about the writing. It doesn’t take a huge amount of effort to write here, if you admit deep down it’s what you’d rather be doing most of your life and the only reason you’re not is lack of time. I’m talking about the knowledge that less than 100 yards away stands The Hurst, and inside it, two tutors, 16 participants and a Wednesday night guest.

We’ve been forbidden to liaise with anyone in the main house (and they’ve been forbidden to liaise with us).

Because there’s something called ‘The Arvon Magic’: a combination of the pattern of workshops, 1-2-1 tutorials, group cooking, evening entertainment and a literary house in remote countryside that make an Arvon week unique. The odd walk enhances the spell. Ted Hughes summed it up when he said: The Arvon method has hit on the precise formula, the perfect ‘Open Sesame’ needed to crack the shell and release the hidden creative energy. Going on an Arvon takes you into a different world: you don’t want the outside world to impinge or the spell that makes you get up early in the morning to write or walk or sing, will be broken.

The Clockhouse Retreat, I’m discovering, has its own brand of magic that comes from the long hours of secluded writing in my own study followed by the intimacy of evenings spent with three other writers discussing writerly things. The perfect balance of isolation and communication.

What happens when The Hurst meets the Clockhouse?

It’s been arranged that today, fiction tutors Bernardine Evaristo and Paul Murray will visit The Clockhouse after their lunch in Clun. However, the night before, Tiffany’s gone to the pub with Paul because they’re friends, and I’ve had a brief chat on the Hurst steps with Bernardine because she’s my friend. The Arvon Magic is strong enough to withstand our lack of willpower. Just.

They arrive at 3 and we show off the new-look Clockhouse and our flats. And this is the lounge…

I get sense of déjà vu having spent the last few months showing would-be buyers round my old flat. As Tiffany says, it becomes an emotional process. I really want people to like it. Having a flat, rather than a room, has made me more grounded, more at home. Yet this is light years away from home where I’m constantly trying to squeeze a full working day in between the school run. This retreat home is pristine with a much better view. However, we all agree Michael has the best bedroom:

Our guests can’t stay long, not even for a cup of tea and I’m reminded of the intensity of teaching at Arvon, aware of the contrast a retreat offers. Even as a course participant, you don’t get long, uninterrupted spaces to write. Instead, brilliant guided exercises and a build-up of work to continue after you’ve left. A retreat allows you to focus on a larger body of work. You can write from 7am to 7pm if you have the stamina.

Was it great briefly hanging out with our tutor friends? A resounding yes. Did it disrupt my writing day? Of course it did. But apart from Thursday evening when a course event is optional (but in my experience most participants want a guided event), there’s no time to meet. So there remains a tension in having two separate creative spaces at one centre: each space is sacred and rules are in place to protect their unique offering to participants; yet writers will always be inspired by other writers and find every way they can to break rules. As they do in their writing.