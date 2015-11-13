Cathy Galvin: The work is over

The work is over and I can’t wait to hold the results: my guest-edited copy of Mslexia which I truly hope you will enjoy. There’s little more satisfying than the physicality of writing manifesting in the world as newspaper, magazine or book.

What began as a personal fascination with how we make creative space in our lives and whether we are ambitious enough within that endeavour became a process that forced me to consider how seriously, as a woman, I take my life and writing. Virginia Woolf became my guide, whispering that the metaphorical ‘rooms of our own’ in which we let our imaginations free are too restricted. Sitting at my shoulder, she made me look again at my behaviour – within my family, workplace and as a poet – against a background of growing concern that women are failing to take their places in adequate numbers in contemporary public and literary life.

Cathy Rentzenbrink recently noted in the Bookseller that the Goldsmith Prize shortlist had six books by six men. The week before, the Samuel Johnson Prize for nonfiction revealed a long list with only one woman selected. Eighteen books in the space of a week and only one female author. In October, the Virago/New Statesman Women’s Prize for Politics & Economics was launched in response to such concerns. The magazine asked: ‘does the nonfiction book world have a gender problem? Look at prize shortlists, or review coverage, or some publishers’ lists, and the answer would seem a resounding yes.’

Balancing this serious questioning has been the joy of celebrating the talents of the writers and editors involved in creating the December issue, of their professional authority and generosity in sharing wisdom and failure with others. There have been inspirations – the tantalizing sensuality of Michele Roberts’ exploration of la jouissance, the French term for rapturous creativity; a glimpse of the perfect places to write from Gemma Seltzer; the guidance of leading writers wanting to urge experimentation and risk. Writerly reassurance from Lionel Shriver in her excellent interview with Rebecca Swirsky. The seemingly contradictory conclusion from Vanessa Gebbie that in order to be serious, we must first remember how vital it is to play.

Not surprisingly, the process of editing the December issue has produced change. Next year, I will dedicate the Word Factory – the organization I founded three years ago to support short story writers and promote their work – to a year of events and classes focused on classic and contemporary female short story writers, with creative responses from men and women. My friend Virginia Woolf has reminded me it’s not just rooms of our own but the whole architecture of intellectual, literary and public life that we are free to, obliged to, inhabit and as we do, there’s so much to feel emboldened by and to enjoy.

There’s hope and magic within that knowledge – something I’m hoping to share with Mslexia readers in Newcastle on 10 December 10 when I will be reading some of my poetry and enjoying the work of others at the Jazz Café. Let’s be serious and let’s have a ball!

Journalist and poet Cathy Galvin is founder/director of the Word Factory, the UK’s leading promoter of short fiction. She has held senior positions at Newsweek and the Sunday Times, where she founded the Sunday Times EFG short story award. She has judged numerous awards and prizes, including the Frank O’ Connor International short story award and the Jerwood Fiction Uncovered prize. Her sequence of sonnets, Black and Blue, is published by the Melos Press. @cathygalvin1, www.thewordfactory.tv