It was difficult not to be mesmerised by the approaching dorsal fin and the subsequent thrashing of water as the surfer disappeared from view. In July, news broadcasts across the world showed video footage of surfing champion Mick Fanning being pulled off his board by a shark during a live competition. The footage became an internet sensation and I must admit I ended up watching it several times over.

We often describe real life animals as monsters, particularly if they’ve have been involved in attacks or close encounters with humans. There are numerous horror films whose monster is based on a real creature: Jaws, Arachnophobia, Piranha, and countless B-Movies. There’s also an ongoing tabloid trend for describing animals as monsters. Sharks, snakes and crocodiles feature prominently in these types of stories. Earlier this year there were reports on the capture and relocation of an Australian crocodile that was HALF THE SIZE OF A BUS, as the all in-capitals headlines put it. These stories play on some of our most basic fears. In their book Man the Hunted, anthropologists Donna Hart and Robert Wald Sussman argue that much of human evolution was shaped by our role as prey rather than our role as hunters. Aspects of predatory animal’s appearance – teeth, claws, jaws – and the sounds they make – growls, roars, hisses – trigger a deep sense of unease in us. We have evolved to fear becoming someone else’s dinner.

I’ve written before about a monster being something which doesn’t fit the natural order of things but in a domesticated world, a real animal can seem freakish and monstrous.

Stories which turn animals into monsters can frustrate conservationists who argue that they create a climate fear and misunderstanding. Some maintain that these stories can play into increased hunting quotas and calls for extermination. Environmentalist George Monbiot has criticised popular TV programmes which overemphasise the dangers presented by wolves, wolverines, lynx and sharks among others. He writes that this myth-making often generates support for policies which damage wildlife: “When a premise is irrational, the actions that follow are likely to be irrational.”

Sharks in particular are often demonised and marine biologists working to protect them have to battle with their monstrous image. After the incident at the surfing championship this year, biologists and commentators were quick to urge caution in interpreting shark behaviour. The surfer was dragged under when the shark got caught in the rope attaching him to his surfboard; it had not bitten him as the footage seemed to suggest and he escaped unharmed. Surfer Jock Serong wrote: “It’s not at all clear that the shark was trying to bite Fanning, and it’s quite likely that its investigatory lunge turned into panic for both parties when it got a mouthful of legrope.” It doesn’t make the encounter any less terrifying for those directly involved but it does give the footage a different slant.

Many works of literature have dealt with the idea of an animal as a monster. Moby-Dick is the classic, many-layered example of a quest for vengeance against a wild animal. The fictional white whale may have been partly inspired by the story of a real cetacean, a much hunted male albino sperm whale who was described in an article by the explorer Jeremiah Reynolds as a “renowned monster … as white as wool.” Animals can provide a focal point from which to explore themes of hunting, obsession and persecution. They allow authors to study the human reaction to otherness. In young adult fiction, Melvin Burgess’ first novel, The Cry of the Wolf, deals with the story of a hunter who is determined to be the one to eliminate wolves from England. Wolves have been demonised in most societies with a pastoral culture and legends about them abound, often with little or no basis in biological fact.

However, animals that provoke fear also provoke fascination and idolisation. Wolves appear in art, literature and music as symbols of freedom, strength, mystery and beauty. People pay to dive with sharks, to experience their mesmerising qualities up close. Predators often have a revered role in indigenous cultures, in part because they mirror the human role as hunters. In indigenous Hawaiian culture sharks are important for their ability to locate shoals of fish, potential sources of food, as well as playing a role in myth and legend.

Wild animals stir up strong emotions, from adoration to fanatical hatred. This relationship to animals, this mix of fear and awe, can make fascinating fodder for fiction and poetry.

Write a story or poem about a wild animal that is perceived as a monster by the community around it. Link its life to the life of a human protagonist and show the moments their lives intersect. Does the human character try to protect the animal or to hunt it? Does their relationship change over time? Think about the words persecution, obsession, reverence. This could be an opportunity to compact events of several years into one poem or piece of short fiction.