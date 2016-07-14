The Clockhouse Retreat Diary – Part 6

Sunday 17 April:

Marvellous weather for our last full day. I power-walk to Clun and back first thing, almost stopping at the church to find John Osborne’s grave but the impulse to feel the burn is too great. It takes 45 minutes. What a contrast to the walk back last night on the main road, flashing torches so the passing cars could see us but how wonderful it was to eat and drink local cider in the pub.

Too good to stay indoors. I find the best sunspot in the grounds, the bench outside the main house. Tutors and course participants went home yesterday so we’re free to wander. I write notes in the black notepad but am soon distracted by a robin perched so close it can read my scrawl. I stop writing, enjoy its bold and silent company. It strikes me I need silence to write and that’s what I’ve enjoyed here more than anything else.

Interestingly, I sometimes listen to music before I write to get me into the zone. According to my children’s primary school, Bach is very conducive to literary flow – they play it during the children’s extended writing sessions. But I’m too wedded to silence to try it.

Write for an hour early afternoon but I’m restless, drawn to the main house. Though it’s no longer out of bounds, I feel a delicious thrill of disobedience as I cross the threshold. I do what I’ve wanted to do all week: enter the workshop room with it’s marvellous round table, check out the growing poetry library, its special section with moving, handwritten dedications to the late Michael Donaghy. Then wander into the kitchen to find ingredients. I want to make lemon drizzle cake. When I was growing up, mum used to bake all Sunday afternoon and I have the strong urge not so much to eat cake á la Proust, i.e. to stimulate memory and creativity, but to smell cake cooking.

It’s a good cake, crisp on top with the icing glaze, moist and lemony inside. We eat it for pudding that evening. But the oven’s so state-of-the-art, we can’t smell it cooking, denied the experience of the creative process, the stirring of appetite.

It strikes me writing a poem’s like that, trying to find the right balance of ingredients, mixing them together in the first draft. Then there’s all those edits before the final, polished poem’s released into the world. First draft or final edit? I’m asked on creative writing panels. I’ve always enjoyed the thrill of starting something new. Ending a poem’s satisfying but tinged with a similar sadness to ending a good book. You have to let go. But no-one ever asks about the middle bit, the editing process, surely the most immersive, rewarding part of it all, once you know an idea or form’s going to work.

To mark the final night we have a disco, for we all came of musical age in the late 70s and can’t resist a bit of a boogie. The ongoing debate about whether setting makes any difference to a week like this, and surely we should be able to write as well in a Travelodge, is still raging. Of course I could write in a Travelodge but I wouldn’t leave at the end of the week bursting with ideas generated from group discussion, full of good food, clean air and a sense of inner peace. I’d leave with a few poems and the desire to set fire to every Travelodge in the country. Except the seafront ones. Thing is, a great setting feeds your writing long after you’re there. That’s the Arvon Magic.

What will I take away from this week? Seven first draft poems; the penultimate draft of a difficult poem I’ve almost cracked; lots of illegible hand-written notes; several typed pages of notes. The body memory of writing freely. The excitement of arriving, being the first four, everything new. A feeling of deep calm and physical fitness. The (second) best view in England. Unexpected snow. That comment on my pink trainers on the way back from Clun. Lemon drizzle cake. The buzzing of bees. The Bee Gees. The beast grunting in the barn. The robin perched on the bench. The silence.